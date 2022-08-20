Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 6.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30. 50,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,299,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after buying an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after buying an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,902,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

