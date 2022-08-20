Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

