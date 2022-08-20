mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.
mCloud Technologies Stock Performance
