MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 271,614 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

