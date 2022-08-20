Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

