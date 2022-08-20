Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Bloom Burton

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bloom Burton to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE MDNA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$97.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

