Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
