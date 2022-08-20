Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $425.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.68 and a 200-day moving average of $422.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

