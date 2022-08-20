Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $440.03 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.