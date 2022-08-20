Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 214 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $548.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average of $560.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

