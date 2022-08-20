Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 86 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

NYSE:LIN opened at $303.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

