Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.40

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.40 and traded as high as $28.46. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 109,914 shares traded.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $362.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 215.75%.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

