Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.51. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.02 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$33,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

