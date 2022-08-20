Midas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,923.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $31.45 or 0.00147736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $82.00 million and $175,923.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.