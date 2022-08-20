Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

