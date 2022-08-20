Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Visa by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 32,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Visa by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 630,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,075,000 after buying an additional 216,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

NYSE V traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

