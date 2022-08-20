Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

