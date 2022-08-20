Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 356 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

