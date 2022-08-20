Mizuho Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.69.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

KIM opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 54.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 184,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.