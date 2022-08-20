Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MBRX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

