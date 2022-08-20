Moonshot Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00776697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
