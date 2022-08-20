Morgan Stanley Boosts Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,443 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

