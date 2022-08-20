Morgan Stanley Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $282.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $282.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $168.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

