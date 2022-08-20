Morgan Stanley Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $273.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.30.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $183.77 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.84.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.