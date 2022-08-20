Mount Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.2% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.77 and a 200-day moving average of $370.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

