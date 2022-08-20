MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO John Hasan Ruiz Acquires 75,000 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 75,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,284.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Featured Stories

