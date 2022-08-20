MYCE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One MYCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MYCE has a market capitalization of $438,255.56 and $129,961.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MYCE has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

