Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,651. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Myriad Genetics last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Myriad Genetics's revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

