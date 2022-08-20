Namecoin Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $4,182.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

