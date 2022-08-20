NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $29,241.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00776697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NAOS Finance Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,100,907 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
NAOS Finance Coin Trading
