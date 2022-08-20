NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $29,241.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,100,907 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

