National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 264.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

