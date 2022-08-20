Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $8,661.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,157,145 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

