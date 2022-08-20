Neblio One Day Volume Hits $346,135.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $346,135.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,411,914 coins and its circulating supply is 19,369,852 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.