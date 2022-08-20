Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $4.25

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

