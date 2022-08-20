Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $4.25

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.
Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of LUCD opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $13.52.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
