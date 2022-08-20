Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Acquires 10,000 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,428.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$381,695.07.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Doug Janzen purchased 1,645 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.21.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen acquired 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$17,677.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen bought 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.

On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen purchased 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,616.12.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

