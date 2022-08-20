New Perspectives Inc Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New Perspectives Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $149.69. 370,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,044. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

