Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 97.5% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $21.55 million and $4.83 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00777489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.