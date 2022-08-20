NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,942 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $168,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.