NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Up 1.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 5,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

