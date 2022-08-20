NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

NICE Stock Down 1.1 %

NICE traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average is $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NICE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NICE by 16,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 248.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

