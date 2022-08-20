Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,527.00

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

