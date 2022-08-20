NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NKE stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

