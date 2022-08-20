Nimiq Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246,794.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $246,794.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.53 or 0.07448857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00155131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00704804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00542298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,260,632,734 coins and its circulating supply is 9,693,632,734 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.