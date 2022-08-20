Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 93,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 373,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.23 and a 200 day moving average of $389.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

