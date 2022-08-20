Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

