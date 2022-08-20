Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

