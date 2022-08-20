Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DHI opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

