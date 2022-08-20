Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 11,670 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.