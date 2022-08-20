Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.85.

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.