Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.12 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

